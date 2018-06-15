Power knocked out in southeastern Sask. after storm
Hail covers the ground near Estevan, Sask. after a storm on June 14, 2018. (CREDIT: NEIL PALANIUK)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 7:46AM CST
Southeast Saskatchewan was pummeled by some heavy storms on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Heavy rain and hail knocked out power in a number of communities, including Estevan, Carnduff, Redvers, Carlyle and Tribune.
The storm also affected power at the boundary dam power station.
Crews continue working to restore power there, and in surrounding communities.