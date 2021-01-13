Advertisement
Power outage at Regina court disrupts phone service
Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021 1:09PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, January 13, 2021 1:11PM CST
Regina Provincial Court is pictured. (Brendan Ellis / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- A power outage at Regina Provincial Court disrupted phone service in the building on Wednesday afternoon.
According to an email release that was sent out around 1 p.m., there is no estimated timeline for when the power will be back on.
The Court is asking anyone who is scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court this afternoon to call the office tomorrow.