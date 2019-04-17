

CTV Regina





The city says the Lawson Pool is temporarily closed.

According to the city, a power outage caused a breakdown in the air handling unit. A part needs to be replaced before the pool can open again.

The Fieldhouse should be open again on Wednesday afternoon. Crews are working to get the three fans operational again.

“The City understands the importance of the Lawson pool in our community and is making this repair a top priority,” the city said in a news release. “User groups are being notified and we ask for their understanding and patience as we work to reopen Lawson Pool.”