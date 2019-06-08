Power outages impact East and South Regina, White City
A power outage affected residents in East Regina and part of White City on Saturday morning. Part of South Regina are still without power.
The outage impacted street lights on Victoria Ave. causing traffic to pile up.
Residents in Albert Park experienced power loss on Saturday. According to SaskPower, crews are on site repairing an underground cable fault.
Power was restored in East Regina shortly before noon Saturday, according to SaskPower.