REGINA -- Power has been restored after an outage in a large portion of west Regina.

SaskPower tweeted about the outage shortly after 11 a.m.

11:14 AM: Regina: South West, West & North West Regina Transmission line has gone off. Crew patrolling. No ETR #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) March 6, 2020

SaskPower estimates there were11,000 customers impacted by the outage.

This power outage is effecting some of our branches around the city. We recommend ghost stories at this time. #yqr https://t.co/RSaGnoQohR — ReginaPublicLibrary (@OfficialRPL) March 6, 2020

@SaskPower Power outage at Dewdney and Lewvan. Government House. — Ellecya (@Ellecya) March 6, 2020

@SaskPower #skoutage Power is out on Forsyth Cres Normanview Area Regina. — Rene Reid (@Papasdesk) March 6, 2020

Crews were dispatched to the area and power was restored around 12:30 p.m.