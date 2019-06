CTV Regina





Some Regina residents were without power on Tuesday morning.

5:26 AM: Crews are continuing to investigate the cause and repair time for the outage reported in Regina affecting the north end of the city including; Westhill, Fairways West, and Normanview,. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) June 18, 2019

SaskPower crews were working to repair an outage in the north end of the city. Power was restored shortly before 9 a.m.

8:32 AM: Repairs have been completed and power restored in Regina affecting the north end of the city including; Westhill, Fairways West, and Normanview,. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) June 18, 2019

Westhill, Fairways West and Normanview were all affected by the outage.