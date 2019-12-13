Power restored after outage in several Regina neighbourhoods
Published Friday, December 13, 2019 7:56AM CST
REGINA -- Several neighbourhoods in the Queen City were in the dark on Friday morning due to a widespread power outage.
SaskPower tweeted shortly before 6 a.m. that power remains out in River Bend, Windsor Park, Wood Meadows and Gardiner Heights. Crews have been dispatched to the area. Power was restored around 8:15 a.m.
Power was also out in North Central and the Warehouse District. SaskPower says power was restored to that area around 6:10 a.m.