REGINA -- Several neighbourhoods in the Queen City were in the dark on Friday morning due to a widespread power outage.

SaskPower tweeted shortly before 6 a.m. that power remains out in River Bend, Windsor Park, Wood Meadows and Gardiner Heights. Crews have been dispatched to the area. Power was restored around 8:15 a.m.

5:48 AM: OUTAGE: Regina's River Bend, Windsor Park, Wood Meadows and Gardiner Heights areas. Crews have been dispatched. No ETR. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) December 13, 2019

Power was also out in North Central and the Warehouse District. SaskPower says power was restored to that area around 6:10 a.m.