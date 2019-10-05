Power restored to areas of Regina affected by outage
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 12:42PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, October 5, 2019 1:13PM CST
REGINA -- SaskPower confirms all power has been restored to parts of Regina impacted by an outage.
According to an update posted to Twitter, the power went out just before noon in Albert Park, Parliament Place, Cathedral, Lakeview, River Heights, Normandy Heights, Hillsdale and Harbour Landing.
Crews were dispatched, and power was restored around 1 p.m.