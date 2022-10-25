Power restored to most of the Caronport area after 44-hour outage

Power and other utilities were restored to most the village of Caronport and its surrounding area following a 44-hour outage.

Several services in the area were impacted after Saskatchewan experienced its first snow storm of the season on Oct. 23.

Some areas of the southern half of the province ended up receiving over 15 cm of snow.

The wet, snowy conditions had an especially disruptive effect on the Caronport area, where power and landlines were disabled.

Caronport Mayor Daniel Buck said he is thankful crews were able to restore the power.

“We are thankful for all the men and women working to restore that power and we are hoping that they can get it back to other people also,” said Buck.

As of Monday night, over 3,600 residents in the Moose Jaw region remained without power.

As of 10 a.m Tuesday morning, SaskPower said there are still 700 residents in the Caronport area without power but are working quickly to resolve the issue.

Officials are aiming to have power restored for residents between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

11:00 AM: UPDATE 11:00: Crews continue work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers in Moose Jaw and surrounding communities. Power is expected to be restored northwest of Tuxford incl Buffalo Pound & Marquis by approx 3:00pm #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) October 25, 2022

The past two days were challenging, but Buck said he is thankful the community came together.

“We had the PHA hockey team and Briercrest College, men's hockey team volleyball team and even the youth around town they had the day off so they were out shoveling snow and helping out seniors,” Buck said. “But it's been a challenge to get the snow off the roads because it was so slushy.”

“When the commercial power grid is impacted by a serious weather event, we have battery backups at all of our sites,” Greg Jacobs, an external communications manager at SaskTel explained.

“However, as these power outages linger, those batteries will deplete and over time we'll start to see those sites fail.”

With power now restored, services will be slowly become available in the region.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of service outages caused for our customers and we appreciate the patience but we work to restore services as quickly as possible,” Jacobs said.

Buck also said it is important for the village to analyze what has happened over the last two days to make sure they are better prepared in the future.

“If it was colder, Briercrest College (is) right here in the town, and so they have 400 to 600 students and high school students and they have dorms so how are they supplying food?” Buck said. “So those are something we'll have to address in the coming days and think about how can we have backup power as needed for.”

More details to come…