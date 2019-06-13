

Muskowekwan First Nation ‘s annual school powwow was a little more special this year, with a half hour ceremony for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls and others who have disappeared.

Myrna aPlante’s aunt and nephew both disappeared without a trace, and she knows the toll it takes on families,

“Since 2011 all those years of searching, it’s really great to be back here to have another celebration,” LaPlante said. “A different kind of celebration and able to include the memory of Cody in this particular event.”

She says this is a moment of remembrance.

Many of those who aren’t familiar with MMIWG were able to stand, witness and learn about First Nations cultures and issues.

“Visiting Schools have a lot of non-First Nations students I think they learned a lot in just the little time it took to have this red dress special,” said Sharon Windigo, Principal of Muskowekwan School.

With files from CTV Regina's Dominique Head.

The red dress is a symbol signifying the missing women, but this ceremony is for all who are no longer able to take part in traditional events.

“The birthdays that they miss out on, the family gatherings like Christmas and thanksgiving,” Juandell Windigo, Red Dress Special Organizer said. “I just pray for our people that they can start to find that healing or answers to be fine, knowing where their people are that are still missing.”

Juandell added that she feels for those impacted by the issue.