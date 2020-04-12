SASKATOON -- As events and businesses shut down amid fears of COVID-19, co-owners at Lawson Montessori pre-school Stephanie Molloy and Deairra Lynchuck decided to put on a safe special event for their students.

“We are going to have them park two metres apart and the children are going to sit in the trunk of their vehicles and, with a handmade stick, we are going to hand them baskets” Lynchuck said.

The school has been hosting “Circle time” using video chat to stay connected with the students, but that wasn’t enough for some.

“One of the children actually said ‘I’m stuck at home.’ So we were like ‘the poor little things, they’re really missing it.’ They don’t understand why they can’t physically be with us or their friends.” Molloy said.

In total 10 families were invited to the Easter celebration, and the kids were given baskets filled with items to keep them busy like books, bubbles, and chocolate.

The school also had plans to visit additional families at home after the parking lot meet-up to deliver some more Easter cheer.

Denise Nykiforuk, a parent to a child in the pre-school, said she was relieved when she heard about the idea.

“There’s been so much just staying at home so it was exciting to think about going out and seeing some of our normal people.” Nykiforuk said.

She wasn’t too surprised about the kindness shown by hosting the event, she says the owners and teachers at Lawson Montessori are great people.

“Two very amazing women and their substitutes are just as good. Kamryn’s been going to this school for two and a half years, so this is a nice way if we don’t get to start back up again to at least see all of her friends, and have some Easter fun.”

The school now has its sites set on the next year, letting the public know they still have spots open for the upcoming school year.

“We are actually at about 70 per cent capacity for next year, but we are still taking enrollments.” Lynchuck said. “You can go onto our website www.lawsonmontessori.com and you’ll see pictures of our school, you’ll see all kinds of activities that we have going on there and you can definitely enroll.“