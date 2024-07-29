Precautionary Drinking Water Advisory in effect for RM of Edenwold

The rural municipality of Edenwold says a precautionary drinking water advisory is in effect for all people located within the municipality’s water distribution systems.

The advisory took effect shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, July, 29.

According to a social media post by the municipality, the advisory was put in place due to elevated turbidity which means safety of the water supply cannot be ensured at all times.

According to government agencies, turbidity is a measurement of how cloudy water is in a lake or river. Anything that makes water cloudy will increase turbidity. Silt, mud, algae, plant material, melting glaciers, sawdust, wood ashes or chemicals can all cause high turbidity.

People are being advised to do the following:

boil all water, used for drinking purposes, for at least one (1) minute, at a rolling boil, prior to use;

boil water to be used for other activities where it may be ingested, including:

brushing teeth or soaking false teeth;

washing fruits and vegetables;

food or drink which will not be subsequently heated; and,

ice cubes;

not use the water for washing dishes, unless the water has been boiled or the dishes are sanitized in

another fashion. Washed dishes and utensils can be soaked in a bleach water solution (approximately 2

tablespoons of bleach per gallon or 10 ml of bleach per liter of water) for at least two minutes after being

washed to kill any bacteria which may be present.

Note: Do not mix bleach with soaps or detergents.

not drink from any public drinking fountains supplied with water from the public water supply;

ensure that younger children and infants are sponge bathed;

use an alternative water source known to be safe, if they do not wish to boil the water; and,

consult with your physician if you have cuts or rashes that are severe before using the water.

The advisory says adults and older children can shower, bathe or wash using tap water but should avoid swallowing it. Doing laundry is also not a cause for concern.

According to the municipality the advisory will remain in effect until the water supply is determined to be completely safe.

Updates can be found here.