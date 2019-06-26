

A Preeceville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for breaking into a home in 2017 and sexually assaulting a woman while armed with a gun.

Shawn Pasiechnik was given the sentence in Yorkton court on Wednesday.

Another man was originally arrested on Dec. 18, 2017 immediately after the incident. A stay of proceedings on those charges was entered on March 27, 2018.

In a release last year, the RCMP said the woman’s son was home at the time of the assault.