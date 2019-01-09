The Government of Canada, the Saskatchewan government and the Town of Preeceville announced on Wednesday $5.1 million in joint funding to upgrade Preeceville’s wastewater treatment facility.

The project involves upgrading the community’s existing wastewater storage cells and increasing their capacity, along with improving the system’s overall treatment process.

The force main pipe that delivers wastewater to the treatment facility will also be upgraded. Once completed, the project will improve the quality of wastewater entering the Assiniboine River and support local developments.

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments will each contribute $1.7 million through the New Building Canada Fund, while the Town of Preeceville will be supplying $1.7 million.