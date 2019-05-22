

CTV Regina





The Premier of Saskatchewan is in Washington D.C. this week, to thank the American Government for lifting tariffs from Canadian steel and aluminum.

Scott Moe says he hopes to talk the states out of imposing tariffs on Canadian uranium.

"We're here continuing to advocate on behalf on the industry we have and we're a trusted supplier of a sensitive product for clean nuclear power here in the U.S.,” Moe said. “They have I believe 90 days from the time of submission to react. That reaction can range from no action to virtually any action that is chosen."

Moe has a number of meetings with senators, house representatives and members of Donald Trump’s administration.