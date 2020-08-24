REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe congratulated Erin O'Toole on social media after his federal Conservative leadership win on Sunday night.

"I look forward to working with you to create a strong recovery for Canada's economy," Moe said on Twitter.

Jim Farney, a Political Science professor at the University of Regina, said O'Toole's win will be welcomed news to many parts of western Canada because of his background in natural resources.

"We also can't forget that he came third last leadership run so it's clear he had a deep and wide basis support the party," Farney said.

Farney said O'Toole's role as the leader, may also unite western Canada and Quebec.

"He also did very well in Quebec," Farney said.

"Often we think of the west and Quebec as being in opposition politically, but one secret for successful conservatives, Brian Mulrooney would have been an example of this, is the ability to bring those two solitudes together and it will be interesting to see if he can pull that off in a general (election) as well."