Premier Moe emphasizes plan to protect province's constitutional rights

During his annual Premier’s Dinner in Regina on Thursday, Premier Scott Moe emphasized his plan to protect the province’s constitutional rights against the federal government.

“We are going to draw a jurisdictional line and then we are going to defend that line and defend our constitutional powers in this nation,” Moe said to an audience of close to 1,300.

“All provinces have the constitutional right and authority and jurisdiction over the management and development of their natural resources and that would be what we are looking at, reaffirming, reasserting our provincial jurisdiction of which we have.”

The provincial government intends to introduce legislation as early as this fall, something the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) calls a direct threat to First Nations treaty rights.

“First Nations are not surprised with the province’s lack of consultation and accommodation when it comes to the development of laws, regulations, and policies imposed upon us, especially when it impacts our inherent, treaty and constitutional rights,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron in a news release.

The FSIN said its people have always maintained that the lands and waters were never relinquished under treaty, yet continue to be excluded from discussions regarding resources.

“This is a start as well to the process and there’s all sorts of discussions that we know will happen and you know what, we meet with FSIN. I meet with Chief Cameron from time to time. I talk with him quite frequently. We most certainly will discuss what opportunities we have,” Moe said.

“The provincial government said it is poised to take legal action where necessary to clarify and protect constitutional right and First Nations say they are prepared to do the same.