

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Premier Scott Moe just returned from a trip to Washington D.C. where he met with members of government from the United States.

Moe met with four members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, along with other senators and members of Congress. They discussed the recently imposed steel tariffs, the ongoing NAFTA negotiations and Saskatchewan’s trading relationship with the United States.

The premier’s office described the talks as positive, and they gained insight into the United States priorities for some of the area of shared interest with Saskatchewan, such as energy and agriculture.