REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe thanked Andrew Scheer for his service in the wake of his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

“I would like to thank Mr. Scheer for his service to Canadians as leader of the Conservative Party, and wish the best to him and his family,” Moe said in an emailed statement.

Scheer will stay on as party leader, until a replacement is named.

“As our party embarks on this exciting opportunity of electing a new Conservative leader and Canada's next prime minister, I intend to stay on as leader of the party and the Official Opposition," Scheer said, calling his resignation "one of the most difficult decisions" he has ever made.

His decision to resign comes as CTV News has confirmed that the Conservative Fund — money provided by the federal party — was used to cover the difference in cost for private schooling for his five kids in Ottawa, versus what it was when they lived in Regina. While the party says this spending was all above board, some are questioning why it was not disclosed to party members.

Scheer has been the MP for Regina-Qu’Appelle since he was elected at age 25 in 2004. He went on to serve as Deputy Speaker from 2008 to 2011. Ghe was elected Speaker of the House in 2011 and served until 2015.

He beat out Maxime Bernier for the Conservative Party leadership in 2017.

With files from CTVNews.ca