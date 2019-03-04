

CTV Regina





Premier Scott Moe says he won’t be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he visits the Queen City this week.

Moe told reporters the prime minister’s schedule won’t allow it.

He added he would have told Trudeau to hold off on implementing the carbon tax until after the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal rules on the province’s constitutional challenge.

The carbon tax will come into effect on April 1.

Trudeau will be at the Canadian Tire on Gordon Road on Tuesday afternoon to speak about Climate Action Incentive payments. He will also speak to the Judy LaMarsh Fund on Tuesday night at the Conexus Arts Centre.