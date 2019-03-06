Premier Scott Moe learned to dance the “Moose Truce” during the International Moose Summit held in Saskatchewan this week.

Deputy Mayor of Stor-Eldval Linda Otnes Henriksen arrived in the province on Friday to meet with Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie over an international moose battle. Norway’s Storelgen took over the title of World’s Tallest Moose in 2015, building a moose 30 centimetres taller than Moose Jaw’s Mac.

The feud came to an end thanks to a moose truce over the weekend. Henriksen agreed to let Mac take back the title when he gets a new set of antlers.

The moose melee has gained national attention and inspired two songs — “Moose Truce (Make Moose not War) by Norweigan artists Ganic and Vimarida and “No Way Norway” by Canadian musician Dave Carroll.

The moose dance performed by Moe and Henriksen was inspired by a music video for Norway’s “Moose Truce.”

Henriksen and Tolmie met with the premier at the legislature on Wednesday.

Henriksen flies home to Norway on Thursday.