Scott Moe spoke to the annual Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Conference on Monday in his first official address as premier.

Moe announced a list of immediate priorities for the government, including setting the provincial budget for April 10. He also promised renewed funding for education and the elimination of PST on crop, life and health insurance.

Moe said he’s still getting used to the idea of being premier after he was sworn in last Friday.

“Hearing these words for the first time last week – Premier-designate, Premier Scott Moe – this does take a little getting used to,” he told the crowd. “I’m still not used to it, nor will I ever be, I think, in my mind.”

He acknowledged he will be operating under Brad Wall’s shadow until he makes himself known to the people of Saskatchewan and places his own stamp on government.

Moe told delegates there will be some policy changes ahead, but said the general direction of the Saskatchewan Party’s government will remain the same.