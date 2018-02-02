Scott Moe was officially sworn in as premier of Saskatchewan at a ceremony at Government House on Friday morning.

Moe was elected leader of the Saskatchewan Party on Saturday in Saskatoon. He beat Alanna Koch on the fifth and final ballot.

Moe’s cabinet was also sworn-in at the ceremony.

“I am proud of the cabinet that has been put forward here today on behalf of the people of the province,” Moe told reporters after the event. “I think it’s a strong cabinet and I look forward to getting to work here in the first part of next week.”

Five MLAs are entering the cabinet, including one for the first time. Gordon Wyant, Ken Cheveldayoff and Tina Beaudry-Mellor – who all ran against Moe for party leadership – all return to cabinet. Warren Kaeding is the only newcomer in the group, taking on the role of minister of government relations and minister of First Nations, Metis and northern affairs.

Two ministers, Bronwyn Eyre and Christine Tell, stayed in cabinet but changed portfolios.

Ten ministers remained in the same roles, including Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer.

Moe said he was aware of the budget cycle when putting together his cabinet.

“Many of our ministers are very much quite a ways into putting their budgets together for the next year,” Moe said. “I think there are some people, in particular leadership candidates, that have been out across the province, interacting and communicating and listening to people in communities right across this province, and I think it’s important for them to bring what they have heard over the last number of months directly into government and directly to the cabinet table on behalf of the people in the province.”

Moe’s cabinet saw four ministers – Herb Cox, Nancy Heppner, Larry Doke and Steven Bonk – leave executive government.

“These are very challenging decisions,” Moe said. “There’s a number of that could be included and are more than capable to serve in executive government. Premier Wall has moved people in and out in the past and it’s a very challenging decision with so many good people in caucus.”

Moe said he will now focus on the upcoming budget and boosting Saskatchewan’s population.

“Immigration will be part of it. Keeping our youth here and our people here will be another part of it, as well as attracting people from across Canada to move here,” Moe said. “In order to do that, you need a strong economy, you need strong exports and you need the jobs. People will move here to gain employment.”

Here is the complete list of Moe’s cabinet: