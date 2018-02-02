Premier Scott Moe sworn in, names new cabinet
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 11:08AM CST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 6:40PM CST
Scott Moe was officially sworn in as premier of Saskatchewan at a ceremony at Government House on Friday morning.
Moe was elected leader of the Saskatchewan Party on Saturday in Saskatoon. He beat Alanna Koch on the fifth and final ballot.
Moe’s cabinet was also sworn-in at the ceremony.
“I am proud of the cabinet that has been put forward here today on behalf of the people of the province,” Moe told reporters after the event. “I think it’s a strong cabinet and I look forward to getting to work here in the first part of next week.”
Five MLAs are entering the cabinet, including one for the first time. Gordon Wyant, Ken Cheveldayoff and Tina Beaudry-Mellor – who all ran against Moe for party leadership – all return to cabinet. Warren Kaeding is the only newcomer in the group, taking on the role of minister of government relations and minister of First Nations, Metis and northern affairs.
Two ministers, Bronwyn Eyre and Christine Tell, stayed in cabinet but changed portfolios.
Ten ministers remained in the same roles, including Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer.
Moe said he was aware of the budget cycle when putting together his cabinet.
“Many of our ministers are very much quite a ways into putting their budgets together for the next year,” Moe said. “I think there are some people, in particular leadership candidates, that have been out across the province, interacting and communicating and listening to people in communities right across this province, and I think it’s important for them to bring what they have heard over the last number of months directly into government and directly to the cabinet table on behalf of the people in the province.”
Moe’s cabinet saw four ministers – Herb Cox, Nancy Heppner, Larry Doke and Steven Bonk – leave executive government.
“These are very challenging decisions,” Moe said. “There’s a number of that could be included and are more than capable to serve in executive government. Premier Wall has moved people in and out in the past and it’s a very challenging decision with so many good people in caucus.”
Moe said he will now focus on the upcoming budget and boosting Saskatchewan’s population.
“Immigration will be part of it. Keeping our youth here and our people here will be another part of it, as well as attracting people from across Canada to move here,” Moe said. “In order to do that, you need a strong economy, you need strong exports and you need the jobs. People will move here to gain employment.”
Here is the complete list of Moe’s cabinet:
- Gordon Wyant – deputy premier and minister of education
- Jeremy Harrison – minister of export and trade development and minister of immigration and careers training
- Tina Beaudry-Mellor – minister of advanced education and minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan and status of women
- Ken Cheveldayoff – minister of central services and minister responsible for the public service commission and the provincial capital commission
- Warren Kaeding – minister of government relations and minster of First Nations, Metis and northern affairs
- Bronwyn Eyre – minister of energy and resources and minister responsible for SaskWater and SaskEnergy
- Christine Tell – minister of corrections and policing and minister responsible for Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation
- Don Morgan – minister of justice and attorney general and minister responsible for labour relations and workplace safety and Worker’s Compensation Board, minister responsible for Global Transportation Hub and SaskTel
- Donna Harpauer – minister of finance
- Lyle Stewart – minister of agriculture and minister responsible for Saskatchewan crop insurance
- Jim Reiter – minister of health
- Dustin Duncan – minister of environment and minister responsible for Water Security Agency and SaskPower
- Greg Ottenbreit – minister of rural and remote health
- David Marit – minister of highways and infrastructure and minister responsible for SaskBuilds and Priority Saskatchewan
- Joe Hargrave – minister of Crown investments corporation and minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance
- Paul Merriman – minister of social services
- Gene Makowsky – minister of parks, culture and sport and minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority and Tourism Saskatchewan