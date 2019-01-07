

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is expected to issue a formal apology to 60’s Scoop survivors this morning.

The apology comes after six sharing circles were held across the province in 2018.

Former Premier Brad Wall promised an apology in 2015. The province doesn’t plan on providing any financial compensation to the survivors.

Around 20,000 Indigenous children were taken by child-welfare agents and placed with non-Indigenous families between the 1950's and the 1980's.

Saskatchewan is the last of the Prairie provinces to deliver an apology.

