REGINA -- SaskPower is warning its business customers about a scam asking for prepaid credit or gift cards.

According to the Crown, someone calls the business claiming to be SaskPower and tells the businesses to send prepaid credit or gift cards in order to pay their outstanding balance.

SaskPower says two businesses each lost more than $1,000 to fraud.

The Crown will never ask for payment though prepaid cards, Bitcoin or Venmo. Customers should ask anyone contacting them claiming to be from SaskPower to verify their information. If the person says the bills need to be paid within an hour to avoid being disconnected, SaskPower says it’s likely a scammer.

Anyone with concerns about a call should hang up their phone and call SaskPower directly at 1-888-757-6937.