President of Sask Party steps down, interim president chosen

The Saskatchewan Party revealed in an announcement on Saturday that its president, James Thorsteinson, will be stepping down.

Thorsteinson has served as the president of Saskatchewan’s ruling political party since November of 2014.

“After nearly nine years as Saskatchewan Party President, I will no longer be able to dedicate the time the position deserves,” Thorsteinson said in the announcement.

Thorsteinson went on to say that he will continue to strongly support the party in "different ways" going forward.

“James has put in hundreds of volunteer hours, driving to and attending party meetings in every part of the province. The Saskatchewan Party owes James a great debt of gratitude,” Premier Scott Moe said in the statement.

Derek Tallon will serve as the interim president until a new president is chosen at the Saskatchewan Party convention, which is scheduled for the fall of 2023.