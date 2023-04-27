'Pretty much burnt to the ground': Overnight fire destroys well known Regina business

A well known Regina business was the scene of a large fire early Thursday morning.

According to Big Bob’s Meats, a fire has destroyed much of their property located on the northern outskirts of Regina off Highway 6.

In a tweet, Regina Fire said it was called to the scene of a structure fire in the RM of Sherwood around 1:29 Thursday morning.

“Crews arrived to find a significant amount of fire coming from the roof of the building,” the tweet read.

Regina Fire added that the blaze was under control around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and it’s believed the building was empty at the time of the fire.

Big Bob’s Meats said on Facebook that the back part of their shop remained intact with a freezer and smoker.

“Which is a little glimmer of hope for us,” the post read.

Kylie McGregor, whose father is the owner, said the fire started in the slaughter plant.

“Unfortunately the first round of firetrucks couldn’t get the fire out so they had to leave and get more water and by the time they came back, because unfortunately there are no water hook-ups out here, it was pretty much engulfed in flames,” McGregor told CTV News.

“We’re really grateful that some of our stuff was salvaged, our electrician was here at 6:30 and we got him out here and he’s been working to get everything hooked back up,” McGregor said.

Aside from portions of the back part of the building that included the freezer and smoker, McGregor said a nearby reefer trailer full of customer orders was also saved.

“This is my dad’s 35th year in business so it’s pretty devastating to lose this building, my sister and I were just like three and four when it was built so there’s a lot of memories that went down with it, but we’re just glad everybody is okay,” McGregor said.

McGregor said if any customers have questions, they can send a message to Big Bob’s Meats via Facebook or email.