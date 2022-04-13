'Pretty much in lockdown': Residents in southeast Sask. cope with blizzard conditions

A resident clears a sidewalk in Estevan Sask. on April 13, 2022 as a blizzard hammers southeast Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba. A resident clears a sidewalk in Estevan Sask. on April 13, 2022 as a blizzard hammers southeast Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions

Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener