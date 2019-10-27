REGINA -- The NHL Heritage Classic took over Regina on Saturday, with the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames dueling in front of a sold out crowd at Mosaic Stadium.

The first regular season NHL game played in the city of Regina gave some fans their first chance to attend a professional hockey game, but the outdoor festivities were also a homecoming for a few players on the ice.

Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey was born in Calgary, but has some strong Saskatchewan roots with family from Regina, and having spent the majority of his junior hockey career with the Prince Albert Raiders.

“Right when I heard about the game being here in Regina, and being back here in Saskatchewan I was extremely excited,” said Morrissey. “When I turned pro and made the NHL I didn’t anticipate necessarily we would get a chance to play back here again in Saskatchewan.”

Morrissey sent the game to OT, tying the game 1-1 with less than five minutes remaining. He says it was a special game playing in the city his grandparents lived their entire lives.

“I really tried to soak it in today,” said Morrissey. “My grandparents passed away before I made the NHL and they would have had a chance to watch me, so to come back here where they lived their whole lives, that was pretty special.”

Jets forward Adam Lowry also felt some nostalgia being back in Saskatchewan, having spent four seasons playing the Swift Current Broncos.

"Coming back to Regina, driving by the Brandt Centre, used to be used to pulling into that parking lot. Played a lot of games against the Pats and driving down the Trans-Canada brought back a lot of memories from the bus,” said Lowry.

Outdoor games have been known as low scoring affairs in the past, and the Heritage Classic in Regina continued that legacy. However, the players said the ice conditions were not as much of a factor compared to past games.

“The ice itself for skating on was some of the best we’ve ever skated on in the NHL,” said Morrissey. “I think once everyone got settled in and got used to what the conditions were it wasn’t too big a factor.”

Even though the cold night resulted in a loss for the Calgary Flames, head coach Bill Peters said the game was a memorable one.

“It was fun,” said Peters. “When you look back at it and you said you played the first NHL game in the City of Regina at Mosaic stadium, you're going to have a lot of fond memories.”

Both teams and the NHL tweeted out messages to the city of Regina after the outdoor celebration came to an end, following a Brian Little goal in overtime to give the Jets the win.

