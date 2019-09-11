Price tag on Capital Pointe location slashed from $8.5M to $2M
(Courtesy: Judy Bird)
CTV News Regina
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:48PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:49PM CST
Buying Capital Pointe just got a 'hole' lot cheaper.
The asking price for the vacant property at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Albert Street was originally listed as $8.5 million on Good Friday.
The judicial listing is being handled by Cushman & WakeField.
As of Wednesday, the price on the 0.71 acres is $2,000,000.