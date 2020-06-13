REGINA -- It wasn’t a typical pride celebration, but Queen City Pride was able to find a way to mark Pride Month with a motorcade on Saturday.

The typical pride parade held in the city every June could not happen this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, so the parade was held with only vehicles. Walking and floats were not permitted.

The route took the motorcade through downtown Regina and Harbour Landing.

“With all the sort of sad news that’s on right now, it’s really important for us to have something that’ll bring some joy to people even if it’s just a line of cars that’s going past with rainbows and music,” said Brendan Dickie, an organizer.

Dickie adds different virtual pride celebrations are planned throughout the month and for the fall by organizations around Saskatchewan.