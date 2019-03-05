Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancels visit to Regina
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a town hall at University of Regina in Regina, Saskatchewan on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 7:44AM CST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cancelled his visit to the Queen City on Tuesday.
Trudeau was scheduled to speak at Canadian Tire in south Regina on the carbon tax, as well as appear at an event at the Conexus Arts Centre.
His itinerary changed on Tuesday morning and he will now be in Ontario.
There is no word on why his schedule changed.