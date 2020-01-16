REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner is investigating a cyberattack that impacted “eHealth and potentially health care information.”

In a news release, the commissioner said a reported ransomware attack occurred on Jan. 10, which eHealth has confirmed.

The IPC said it is working closely with eHealth. The commissioner will work to determine whether there was a breach of personal health information, and the scope of the breach.

Anyone with question can call 1-855-eHS-LINK (347-5465).