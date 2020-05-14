REGINA -- Farmers are getting back into the field this week, and many intend to start seeding over the next few weeks, according to this week’s crop report.

Progress for seeding us up 18 per cent, up from last week’s 11 per cent. The southwest part of the province leads with 39 per cent of seeding complete, well ahead of the five year average of 25 per cent for this time of year.

In the southeast 23 per cent of crop has been seeded, 14 per cent in the west central area, eight per cent in the northwest, seven per cent in east central and three per cent in the north east.

Field work was delayed in some area due to rain and snow, but conditions are improving, allowing producers to get back into the field.

Moisture conditions have not changed much since last week, Cropland topsoil moisture has a current rating of five per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate and 11 per cent short

Farms have been able to harvest the remaining 2019 crop in most regions.