REGINA -- Saskatchewan farmers are taking advantage of the sunny start to September and have put more than 50 per cent of the crop in the bin so far.

According to the government’s weekly crop report, 56 per cent of this year’s crop has been harvested, up from 36 per cent last week and well ahead of the five-year average of 35 per cent.

The province said the southwest region has made the most progress with 75 per cent of crop now combined and the northwest region has made the lease progress with 37 per cent.

The Ministry of Agriculture said producers have reported some fields to be in such poor condition they will not be able to be harvested. The majority of crop damage in the last week was attributed to strong winds, drought and hail.

