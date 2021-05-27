REGINA -- Despite the recent rainfall, producers across the province are ahead in seeding their crops.

According to the provincial government, 86 per cent of crop is now seeded, which is ahead of the five-year average of 77 per cent for this time of year.

Farmers in the Southwest region are the farthest along with 96 per cent of their crop seeded, while producers in the East Central region are the least with 77 per cent.

The Limerick area received the most rainfall over the past week with 116 mm. The province said the precipitation will delay seeding for some, but overall it will help with crop and pasture growth.

Crops are in the normal stages of development for this time of year, according to the government, though some are behind as a result of cool temperatures.

The Ministry of Agriculture said most crop damage this week was because of strong winds, frost, limited precipitation and flea beetles.