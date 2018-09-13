

Harvest in Saskatchewan has reached the halfway point ahead of the five-year average.

The weekly crop report shows 58 per cent of crop is already in the bin.

Rain slowed progress in the east and northern parts of Saskatchewan. Frost also caused a range of damages to crops.

The southwestern region of the province is the furthest ahead in harvest at 82 per cent complete. The northwest is lagging behind at just 16 per cent.