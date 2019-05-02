

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan farmers are busy harrowing, rock picking and fertilizing according to this week’s crop report.

Seeding in the province is five per cent complete. Some producers have indicated that seeding should begin in the next few weeks once weather permits.

Last year’s dry conditions are still affecting field quality, as conditions are currently rated at one per cent excellent.

"We're definitely worried about moisture levels. We have no subsoil moisture and yeah, it's definitely a concern," Robert Rigetti, owner of Rigetti Farms said.

Producers like Rigetti say more moisture is still needed.

Recent rain and snow have posed some challenges for farmers who are calving.

While the recent canola dispute between Canada and China has some producers worried, the Ministry of Agriculture says there hasn't been a decrease in the crop being planted so far.

Rigetti said his final decision on how much canola he seeds this year will depend how the coming weeks play out on the international stage.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Stefanie Davis.