

CTV Regina





Yorkton is now an official stop on the Canadian Touring Pro Division bull riding tour, with the sport’s big names in town.

Aaron Roy is the three-time Canadian champion and has been to the world finals eight times. For him, bull riding isn’t just about competing against the other riders.

“These bulls are bred and taken care of well to be prime athletes. They’re getting paid to be here who’re riding for a paycheque,” he said.

“You got to get your head around you’re getting on a 2,000 pound animal that wants nothing to do but throw you off and win the fight between you and him. And there’s that fact that you could get seriously injured.”

Roy speaks from experience, having broken his leg two years ago.

He returned to competition hoping to reclaim the title of champion, but this time it was not to be. He was thrown off after just a few moments.

The tour’s Yorkton stop wrapped up on Saturday.