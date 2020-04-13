REGINA -- They’re known as “porch-traits”: photos taken by a professional of families outside their house on their front porches.

However the Professional Photographers of Canada (PPOC) Board doesn’t think they're a good image.

“I don’t think we should be doing that,” Chairperson Louise Vessey said via video call from her home in Charlottetown, P.E.I. “It’s sending out the wrong message when we should all really be staying home right now.”

In a statement on their website, the board recommends “these front porch type of sessions do not take place at this critical time.”

White City’s Brian Fergusson, who has been a professional photographer for five years, think the national body isn’t well represented on the prairies. Fergusson is also a member of the PPOC.

“Perhaps a little bit of over reach from the national body,” he said. “There are certainly, Saskatchewan is starting to show signs that we may be reaching the peak.”

Fergusson feels that compared with densely populated areas like Ontario and Quebec, Saskatchewan can practice these photography sessions from several meters away, and practice safe physical distancing. He was planning on providing the “porch-trait” sessions to cheer people up.

“Their lives might be brightened a little bit by the opportunity to have the family get dressed up and put on some nice clothing and have a picture taken,” he said.

One photography company in Regina says they had scheduled photoshoots with more than 500 children on Easter Weekend. That’s a number that worries Vessey.

“The more media coverage this gets for feel good stories, the more photographers are getting this idea and there’s, I don’t know how many hundreds of photographers, driving around doing 20-25 of these per day,” she said.

The PPOC can’t penalize photographers who abuse their recommendations. Vessey admits at first, she liked the idea of porch sessions, but after careful consideration, doesn’t feel it’s responsible, “we need to be hunkering down right now.”

Fergusson thinks if you’re practicing physical distancing, this can be a safe, family friendly activity.

“It’s the holistic view of health which is the mental health aspect as well which I think was largely forgotten or ignored in what the PPOC had done,” he said.

Vessey says the Board was unanimous on the decision, but she realizes that across Canada, it’s a polarizing issue. The maintains the PPOC will keep it’s stance.

“We just strongly feel we need to listen to our public health officials at this critical time in this pandemic,” she said.