Program allows Sask. residents to pay traffic tickets through volunteer work

Financial pressures are leaving more Saskatchewan residents unable to pay traffic tickets, with the John Howard Society saying it has seen an increase in the number of people using the Fine Option Program.

The program allows people to pay fines through volunteer work.

This year, about 5,000 people in Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw are expected to work off tickets through volunteering.

“As a student at Miller, our parking lot fills up quick. Students are always being forced to park on the streets and a lot of the time that results in angry neighbours and results in parking tickets from the city,” high school student Jack Skinner said.

A growing group of fine option program volunteers is a help to charities like Regina’s Carmichael Outreach.

“If they have thirty hours to pay off, they want to try and get them all done as soon as possible and get that over and done with so you know at least we have those people that will come in on a regular basis,” Chrysta Garner from Carmichael Outreach said.

Adam Hicks has used the program both to work off a ticket and to recruit volunteers for Regina’s Summer Bash program.

“And you get some volunteers that truly don’t have the funds to pay for it so it’s their only option is to volunteer and they’re pretty dedicated but then we have another group of folks that have the means and have the funds available but they have some time on their hands and so they come on out,” Hicks said.

Many charities believe the fine option program is a good way to develop a base of dedicated volunteers. Many come to appreciate the cause and continue to help out long after their fines are worked off.

Program participants in Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw can register online at fineoptions.ca after pleading guilty in court.