MOOSE JAW -- Santa Claus might not be making an early stop in Moose Jaw this year, but a few local elves aim to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of seniors.

The Christmas Spirit for Seniors program is making deliveries Monday after collecting gifts from community members over the past few weeks at Sahara Spa.

In total, 253 gifts will be handed out to seniors in personal care homes, who otherwise may not have recieved a Christmas present this year.

“I’ve never been a Grinch, but I guess I can picture myself as the Grinch where his heart grows three times every time we come here on sort and delivery day and we see this [large pile of gifts], it’s just incredible and it’s overwhelming,” Organizer Ashley Armstrong said.

The program started five years ago with just eight gifts and has grown to include hundreds of presents heading to senior citizens in the community.