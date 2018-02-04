

CTV Regina





The term “downward dog” took on a new meaning at a Regina fitness studio on Saturday night.

The first ever puppy yoga class was held at Project Barre Studio in the Warehouse District.

The class was a fundraiser for local rescue group CC RezQs. The class was originally meant to be a one-time event, but when the first class sold out in minutes the studio added another two classes. The two extra classes also sold out.

The event raised $1,600 for the rescue group. The money will go towards vet bills, shots and supplies for the 47 puppies and 18 adult dogs currently in the group’s care.

All the puppies are available for adoption at ccrezqs.com.