Projections: Sask. residents to see another rise at the pumps come May long weekend

Since March 2, gas prices have risen over 20 cents per litre. Now, experts are predicting another increase by the Victoria Day long weekend – the unofficial start of summer.

“I think we’ll see a pretty significant increase in the order of 10 to 15 cents per litre on average for the rest of the summer” said creator of gaswizard.ca and President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague. “You’re looking at a scenario where it’s an extra $25 to $30 a week or up to $2,000 a year depending the fuel efficiency of your vehicle.”

The price of fuel in Regina and Saskatoon on May 10 was most commonly found to be $1.79 a litre for regular gasoline. The increase could see prices rise above $1.90 for the first time – the highest ever price of fuel in the province’s two major cities according to Stats Canada since records began in January of 1990.

On Tuesday, drivers lined up at Regina Cabs gas station to save a buck at the pump. Richelle Bersano paid $79.52. She says a price jump that high would make her think twice about taking a summer trip

“Travelling is already too much so maybe we’ll just stay here,” she said.

Others in line said they may not like having to pay extra for fuel but they won’t let gas prices derail their summer plans.

“I’ll live my life and keep going,” said Raymond Murray, who filled three jerry cans for his seadoos and boat.

“If I want to go somewhere, I’m going to go somewhere,” said Doug Tincher who paid $86.22 to fill his tank. “I don’t have to like it.”

McTeague says the gas prices may not steer drivers completely away from their summer road trip but they would be more likely to limit detours to save on their fuel bill

“People may not choose to take those long trips – travelling and stopping at different places in between. They’ll pack a sandwich and forget the little luxuries on the side,” he said. “But they will be consuming diesel and they will be consuming gasoline.”

The price of fuel does not just affect drivers. McTeague said consumers feel the increase in grocery stores as the transport industry and farmers incurs additional costs or the cost of tourism rises with the price of jet fuel.

He added this could lead to larger economic impacts through the summer season.

“Everything we rely on in our society requires a significant fuel-input cost,” he said. “It’s an unnecessary indirect burden added to the average Canadian.”