Prolonged pandemic impacting mental health, Sask. doctor says

Having lived through two COVID-19 Christmases, some Regina residents are feeling the impacts on their mental health.

With Omicron cases rising in the province, the government has asked households to be smart during the holidays. Dr. Gordon Asmundson, professor of psychology at the University of Regina, said the constant state of worry and fluctuating health recommendations have taken their toll over the past 20 months.

“There's frustrations regarding new COVID restrictions in some provinces and the potential for more in our province,” Dr. Asmundson said. “This is going to be the second COVID Christmas and so people are really stressed that the Grinch that is COVID and Omicron are going to steal our Christmas.”

Dr. Asmundson said people who need to utilize mental health resources could be waiting a while, because the mental health care system is strained just like the health care system.

There are free mental health resources online. Asmundson also suggested people should utilize exercise, eating well or taking up a hobby.

Coping with #COVID19 related stress and #Anxiety can impact your #MentalHealth. It is okay to talk about it and there are many excellent free resources to support you including evidence based apps, online support, and research findings.



Retweet, share, and scan for access! pic.twitter.com/CS11fCqYpg — Dr. Gordon Asmundson (@gjgasmundson) December 21, 2021

“Do something that you're passionate about take the time to read either or, or to do something that you haven't been able to do or wouldn't be able to do under typical circumstances,” he said.

While the province is asking residents to take precautions if they plan to celebrate together, Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab said people need to do what is best for themselves.

“There will be public health orders that may be required, especially to protect the health system capacity. Beyond that, I think we all need to learn how to best manage our risk based on our own underlying risk factors, our comfort level with risk and the tools that we have at our disposal,” Shahab said.

The holidays are typically a stressful time of year, so Dr. Asmundson said to try to give yourself some grace with both the holidays and the pandemic.

“We just need to remind ourselves that we will eventually get through this,” he added.