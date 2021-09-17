REGINA -- Around 3,000 Saskatchewan Roughrider fans took advantage of pre-screening options on Thursday ahead of the first game at Mosaic Stadium with vaccine verification.

Miriam Johnson, director of marketing and fan engagement with the Riders said the number of fans using pre-screening to get a wristband for express entry was higher than expected.

“We feel really good about offering the safest environment we possibly can for Rider Nation,” Johnson said. “We think that this decision is going to ensure every fan who enters that gate is going to feel safe and secure.”

Pre-screening continued on Friday afternoon.

All fans over the age of 12 will have to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of kickoff before entering the stadium. Fans between ages 12 and 17 will not need ID, but will need vaccine proof. Fans under 12 are exempt from the policy.

The preferred vaccine record is the one available through MySaskHealthRecord.

Fans picking up their wristbands on Friday said the process was quick.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set up on-site for people to get their second dose before heading through the gates open from 1:00 P.M. until kick-off, along with a rapid testing site set up by Haztech that will be operating from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated fans to use at their own expense.

The test takes about 20 minutes to receive results and will cost fans $95 plus tax.

“We do have everything here on site to allow any fan who wants to come in to be able to come in,” Johnson said.

The Riders said if someone has purchased a ticket and does not provide proof of vaccination or a negative test, they will be asked to leave. That ticket will be refunded or a credit will be put on their account.

Fans are asked to arrive early and have patience as the Riders roll out the program.