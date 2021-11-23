Proposed budget includes $75 increase in costs for Regina homeowners

REGINA -

Regina homeowners will be paying approximately $75 more next year due to an increase to the city’s mill rate, based on the proposed budget for 2022.

The City of Regina released its proposed 2022 budget on Tuesday morning, featuring a 3.49 per cent mill rate increase.

The increase will raise costs for Regina residents by an average of $6.31 per month, or $75.72 per year. Those estimates are based on an average assessed home value of $315,000.

The rate increase will create funding for multiple initiatives, including $6.9 million for recreation programs, $6.3 million to support the city’s target of being renewable by 2050, $1.4 million for community safety and well-being initiatives, $1.2 million to create safer sidewalks and $1.0 million to make recreation and leisure activities more accessible for people with disabilities.

Dedicated mill rates for Mosaic Stadium (0.45 per cent) and the Recreational Infrastructure Program (0.50 per cent), and a 1.32 per cent increased investment in the Regina Police Service are included in the proposed mill rate.

The city said $136 million is proposed for the 2022 General Capital Fund to cover infrastructure maintenance, renewal of roads, bridges, sidewalks and city-owned and operated facilities.

An additional $119 million is set aside for work related to Regina’s water utility, including work to improve water pressure and replace and upgrade water meters.

More details to come…