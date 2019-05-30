

A proposed bylaw change could prevent fitness and recreational services from operating in Regina’s industrial, and warehouse areas.

The change, as written in the proposal would not allow for ‘recreational assembly’ in the city’s heavy and light industrial areas, which includes parts of the Warehouse District.

Warehouse Business Improvement District Executive Director, Lesea Gibbons, says there are currently 26 facilities operating un the Warehouse District and 38 in the affected areas overall.

“If you are a legally non-conforming business you will continue to operate, unless you go to sell your property,” Gibbons sid., “At that point is when it becomes a concern or potentially sub-lease or divide your property, that’s when you will see challenges with zoning.”

The city did not provide a comment to CTV News before deadline, however Ward Six ouncillor Joel Murray told CTV News he is against the current proposal and concerned with the economic effect it would have on the businesses in his ward.

The matter is expected to come to council on June 21. The Warehouse BID says it is scheduling consultation meetings on the matter, in hopes of having the proposal changed before it is presented.