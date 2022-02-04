Proposed Yorkton budget could raise costs for taxpayers for the first time in two years

Yorkton residents may have to dig a little deeper in their pockets this upcoming year, if city council approves a proposed tax hike in the 2022 budget.

The preliminary budget, which was tabled earlier this week, includes a 4.86 per cent increase in taxes, translating to just over $8 per month more for the average homeowner.

Although the figures rose for 2022, 2021's budget did not include a rise in property taxes for the city.

The main reason for the hike wasn't in the city's control, according to Mayor Mitch Hippsley.

"2.36 per cent goes to our RCMP costs because of a collective agreement that was signed in Ottawa between the federal government and the RCMP," said Hippsley. "The increase comes in at 2.36 per cent which is roughly about $785,000 that we need to pay, more for the same services."

On top of the RCMP contract, a decrease in the provincial Municipal Revenue Sharing Grant due to Saskatchewan's economic slowdown meant $137,000 in lost revenues which needed to be made up. Both the operating budget and the capital project funds increased by one per cent.

Large capital items proposed for 2023 in the upcoming budget include upgrades for the Kinsmen Arena's ice systems and rink slab, upgrades to the water tower and a new pump bike park. Capital items expected for 2022 include the York Road project, upgrades to the ice plant at the Gallagher Centre and the Deer Park Clubhouse.

The figure released by Yorkton council on Monday wasn't even close to where it originally started.

"We started out with a 12 per cent increase way back in September and been hammering it down, going through it with a fine tooth comb basically to see where — and how — we can amalgamate services. No reduction in the services but receive basically everything we've always had at the minimal cost," Hippsley said.

The next step for the city is to gather feedback. Residents are being asked to go over the budget and provide any comments or questions to an online public review form.

Yorkton Councillor, Darcy Zaharia said the 4.86 per cent figure won't rise when it returns to council as early as Feb. 14.

"It for sure won't jump up. If anything, it would be reduced, I would say," he said.

Zaharia also had a message for those critical of the 2022 budget.

"If [Yorkton residents] don't like an increase in taxes, they for sure don't like a cut in the services. So it's really hard to balance it and some people, you know, are okay with a tax increase, which is reasonable. And some people want services cut in. I mean, maybe there's a happy balance to find," he said.

Results of the public review forms will be presented to city council on Feb. 14. There is the potential the budget would be set in stone on that date, but it could also be scrapped, which would mean the city would have to start from scratch.