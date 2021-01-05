REGINA -- Families of inmates who have COVID-19 at the Regina Correctional Centre protested outside the facility on Tuesday morning.

The group of mostly mothers is calling for their children to receive improved medical care and for protocols to reduce the spread of the virus inside the facility to be increased.

The women said after speaking to their loved ones, they alleged that inmates are now receiving two meals a day, are in their cell for 23 hours a day with little reading material or television and the inmates are receiving little to no medical care.

On Monday, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said 62 inmates and 12 staff members have COVID-19 at the Regina Correctional Centre.

